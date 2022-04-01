Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $110.17.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after buying an additional 206,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after buying an additional 165,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,709,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.