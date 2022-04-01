NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,209 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.79. 225,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

