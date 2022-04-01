MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HZO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of HZO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $854.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MarineMax by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 99,219 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MarineMax by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

