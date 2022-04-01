Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE GEL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 30,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $115,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

