StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.22.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.79. 6,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,680. Globant has a twelve month low of $192.59 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.60.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Globant by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter worth about $2,839,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

