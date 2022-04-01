Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $426,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

