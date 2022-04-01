$5.96 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will announce $5.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.57 billion and the lowest is $5.14 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $24.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $23.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,228. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

