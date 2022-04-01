Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.44

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.44 ($35.65) and traded as high as €46.02 ($50.57). Salzgitter shares last traded at €43.60 ($47.91), with a volume of 341,494 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.96 ($38.42).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

