Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.90

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.90 and traded as high as C$12.29. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.29, with a volume of 16,052 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$902.04 million and a PE ratio of 16.36.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.