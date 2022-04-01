Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $282.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $120,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.