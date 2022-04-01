StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $559.75.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $425.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1 year low of $335.24 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

