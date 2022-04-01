NFTX Hashmasks Index Tops 1-Day Volume of $116.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $352,890.35 and $116.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,835.26 or 0.03963751 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00109760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 192 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

