GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 1,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

GHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at $4,384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 18.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 500,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

