GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 1,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.
GHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36.
About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.