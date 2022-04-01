DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Down 5.5%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 19,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 674,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40.
About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
