Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $616,833.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $616,833.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.51 or 0.00050778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.85 or 0.07392574 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.16 or 1.00172777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046745 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 439,994 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

