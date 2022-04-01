$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Shares of CNI traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.97. 120,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,270. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

