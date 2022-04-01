Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.37. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $61.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.