John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HTY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

