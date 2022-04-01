Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Update

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 891,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 310.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,440 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

HTBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 1,658.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

