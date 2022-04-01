Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 41,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $11,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

