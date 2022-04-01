Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.
NYSE:FLR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 41,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $11,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.