ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 211,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,255. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

