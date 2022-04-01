Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 7,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ferro has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.