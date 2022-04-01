ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

