ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.12. 82,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.31 and a 200 day moving average of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

