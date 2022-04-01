FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.25. 136,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

