Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 518,583.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.29. The company had a trading volume of 125,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $394.27 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

