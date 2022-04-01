ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,342. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $140.67 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

