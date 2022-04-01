Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 338,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 942,240 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

