Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,285. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.