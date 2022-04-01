DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHI Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. 4,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DHI Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in DHI Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

