RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,431. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -91.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $72,933,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

