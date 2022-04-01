Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $7,433,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,821. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.