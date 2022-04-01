ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 84,168 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $60,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after acquiring an additional 163,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 277,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after acquiring an additional 301,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.28. 57,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

