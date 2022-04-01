ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,149 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $180,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $134.63. 1,269,181 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03.

