Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 34,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,716. The company has a market cap of $470.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.