Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New $397,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,310,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. 981,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,704,914. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $348.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

