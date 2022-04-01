Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,439,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

