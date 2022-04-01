Head to Head Comparison: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) versus Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22% SeaSpine -28.39% -21.26% -17.33%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motus GI and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 4 0 3.00 SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 354.33%. SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.57%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 173.56 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.63 SeaSpine $191.45 million 2.30 -$54.35 million ($1.62) -7.40

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Motus GI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

