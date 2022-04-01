Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. 69,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,098. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

