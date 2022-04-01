Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $423.25. 9,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,440. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.78 and a 200-day moving average of $408.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a one year low of $334.61 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cintas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

