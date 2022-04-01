Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. 4,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,368. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

