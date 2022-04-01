Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $246.74. 58,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,135. The company has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average of $250.23. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

