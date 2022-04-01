Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,239 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 191,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

