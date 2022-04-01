Claris Advisors LLC MO Takes $516,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.36. 89,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.73. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

