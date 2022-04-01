Treat DAO Price Hits $4.58 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.85 or 0.07392574 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.16 or 1.00172777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046745 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

