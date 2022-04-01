Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down to $59.87

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.87, but opened at $58.61. Blackbaud shares last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 5,848 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,174,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after buying an additional 179,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

