Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Announce $4.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.70 and the lowest is $4.26. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $3.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $17.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.99. 26,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.67 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

