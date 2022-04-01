Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $110.76. 23,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.