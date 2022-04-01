StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.62. 13,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,470. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.