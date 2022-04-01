ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

